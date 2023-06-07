Watch an exclusive clip from Matthew Bourne’s Sleeping Beauty

The production is being released in cinemas to mark its tenth anniversary

Exclusive: Watch a clip from the brand-new recording of Matthew Bourne’s acclaimed production of Sleeping Beauty ahead of its cinematic release in the UK this summer, marking the show’s tenth anniversary.

New Adventures’ gothic romance, which received a five-star review from WhatsOnStage during its tenure at Sadler’s Wells last winter, is directed and choreographed by Bourne and encompasses a score by Tchaikovsky.

Directed for the screen by Ross MacGibbon, the production also features set and costume design by Lez Brotherston, lighting design by Paule Constable and sound design by Paul Groothuis. Brett Morris serves as conductor.

The filmed performance (captured at Sadler’s Wells this past January) is led by Ashley Shaw as Aurora, Andrew Monaghan as Leo, Paris Fitzpatrick as Count Lilac and Ben Brown as Carabosse/Caradoc.

The rest of the company includes Danny Reubens, Stephanie Billers, Daisy May Kemp, Kayla Collymore, Shoko Ito, Kurumi Kamayachi, Stephen Murray, Enrique Ngbokota, Isaac Peter Bowry, Jade Copas, Rory Macleod, Benjamin Barlow Bazeley, and Cameron Flynn.

Distributed by Trafalgar Releasing and produced by Illuminations, UK cinema screenings are set for Wednesday 28 June and Sunday 2 July 2023, with international screenings to follow in the autumn.

