The winners will be revealed in London next month at a ceremony hosted by Zoe Birkett

Nominees have been revealed for this year’s UK Theatre Awards, celebrating theatre across the UK (as opposed to that in the West End).

Hannah Essex, co-CEO of UK Theatre, said: “We are incredibly proud to celebrate theatre across our four nations and the inspiring work of our UK Theatre members. This year’s nominees are a reflection of the quality and diversity of talent, story-telling and community engagement that is needed now more than ever.

“We would like to thank all our sponsors for supporting the event and offer our congratulations to all those nominated. We look forward to celebrating your inspiring work at the ceremony on Sunday 8 October.”

The nominees in full are below:

On Stage Awards

Best Design

Conor Murphy for Propaganda: A New Musical, a Lyric Theatre Belfast and The Belfast Ensemble Production

Justin Nardella & Dan Steele for iShowmanism!, a Theatre Royal Bath production

Sadeysa Greenaway-Bailey and UTLZ for Tambo & Bones, a Theatre Royal Stratford East Actors Touring Company co-production

Best Director

Matthew Dunster & Jimmy Fairhurst for A Midsummer Night’s Dream, a Shakespeare North Playhouse, Not Too Tame and Northern Stage co-production

Omar Elerian for As You Like It, a Royal Shakespeare Company production

Garry Hynes for Druid O’Casey, a Druid Theatre production at Lyric Theatre Belfast

Best Musical Production Sponsored by Tysers in association with Ecclesiastical

The Book Thief, an Octagon Theatre Bolton production

Gypsy, a Mill at Sonning production

Miss Saigon, a Sheffield Theatres production

Best New Play

Agreement, a Lyric Theatre Belfast production

Enough Of Him, a National Theatre of Scotland and Pitlochry Festival Theatre co-production

untitled f*ck m*ss s**gon play, a Royal Exchange Theatre, Factory International for Manchester International Festival, Young Vic Theatre and Headlong co-production

Best Play Revival Sponsored by Trafalgar Theatres

The Beauty Queen Of Leenane, a Prime Cut and Lyric Theatre Belfast co-production

The Comedy Of Errors (More Or Less), a Shakespeare North Playhouse and Stephen Joseph Theatre co-production

The Contingency Plan, a Sheffield Theatres production

Best Performance in a Play

Peter Forbes for On The Beach, a Sheffield Theatres production

Siobhán McSweeney for Happy Days, a Landmark Productions production at Birmingham Rep

Daniel Rigby for Accidental Death Of An Anarchist, a Sheffield Theatres and Lyric Hammersmith co-production

Wiliam Young for Of Mice and Men, a Birmingham Rep, Leeds Playhouse and Fiery Angel co-production

Best Performance in a Musical

Joanna Ampil for Miss Saigon, a Sheffield Theatres production

Lena Hall for In Dreams, a Leeds Playhouse production

Rebecca Thornhill for Gypsy, a Mill at Sonning production

Best Show for Children and Young People

The Famous Five, a Theatr Clywd and Chichester Festival Theatre co-production

Mirrorball, a Replay Theatre Company production at Belfast Children’s Festival, Lyric Theatre Belfast

The SpongeBob Musical, a Selladoor Worldwide production

Best Supporting Performance (in a Musical or Play)

Bryony Corrigan for I, Daniel Blake, a Nothern Stage, Birmingham Rep, ETT, Oldham Coliseum and tiny dragon Productions production in association with Cardboard Citizens

Antony Eden for Family Album, a Stephen Joseph Theatre production

LJ Parkinson for Modest, a Middle Child and Milk Presents co-production

Achievement in Opera

Glyndebourne for Dialogues Des Carmélites

Opera North for Orpheus

Welsh National Opera for Blaze Of Glory!

Achievement in Dance

Jo Fong & George Orange for The Rest Of Our Lives

Rambert for Peaky Blinders: The Redemption Of Thomas Shelby

Scottish Ballet for Coppélia

Off Stage Awards

Excellence in Touring

ETT

Northern Stage

Nottingham Playhouse

Digital Innovation Sponsored by Spektrix

HOME X presented by the Barbican

Pilot Theatre

Tara Theatre

Excellence in Inclusivity

Capital Theatres

Midland Arts Centre

Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch

Excellence in Arts Education

Birmingham Hippodrome

Blackpool Grand Theatre

Hackney Empire

Workforce Award

Ambassador Theatre Group

Grand Opera House York

Nottingham Playhouse

UK’s Most Welcoming Theatre Sponsored by Theatre Tokens

Curve

National Youth Theatre

Nottingham Playhouse