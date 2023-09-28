Features

Tributes pour in for stage and screen veteran Michael Gambon

The three-time Olivier Award-winning actor has died at the age of 82

Tom Millward
Nationwide
Michael Gambon
Michael Gambon, © Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

WhatsOnStage reported the sad news earlier today that Michael Gambon has passed away at the age of 82. Since then, messages of condolence have poured in from across the industry.

We have taken the opportunity to share a selection of tributes for the much-loved screen and stage favourite below: