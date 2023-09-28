Tributes pour in for stage and screen veteran Michael Gambon

The three-time Olivier Award-winning actor has died at the age of 82

WhatsOnStage reported the sad news earlier today that Michael Gambon has passed away at the age of 82. Since then, messages of condolence have poured in from across the industry.

We have taken the opportunity to share a selection of tributes for the much-loved screen and stage favourite below:

From the Gate Theatre on the passing of Michael Gambon. pic.twitter.com/seb5RNVcrY — Gate Theatre (@GateTheatreDub) September 28, 2023

We are heartbroken to hear of the loss of the incredible Irish actor Michael Gambon. Michael began his career in @GateTheatreDub, going on to become one of the most inspiring and legendary actors of our time. Both his talent and that twinkle in his eye will be missed.

📸Jane Bown pic.twitter.com/dngJJJfnqp — Abbey Theatre (@AbbeyTheatre) September 28, 2023

Sir Michael Gambon – THE GREAT GAMBON pic.twitter.com/BqS51Ai0g6 — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) September 28, 2023

Very sorry to hear about the passing of Michael Gambon. He was, on and off the camera, a legend. Just a little memory of Michael pic.twitter.com/4M6E6inWMy — James Phelps (@James_Phelps) September 28, 2023

We are incredibly sorry to hear of the loss of Sir Michael Gambon. Gambon performed at Leeds Grand Theatre in a production of The Recruiting Officer in 1964, when he was one of the original members of the Royal National Theatre alongside Laurence Olivier. [1/2] pic.twitter.com/Rf9Gug97Ei — Leeds Grand Theatre (@GrandTheatreLS1) September 28, 2023

Magnificent Michael Gambon has died. I learned what acting could be from Michael in The Singing Detective – complex, vulnerable and utterly human. The greatest thrill of being in the Potter films was that he knew my name and shared his fearless, filthy sense of fun with me. — Jason Isaacs (@jasonsfolly) September 28, 2023

We are saddened to hear about the death of Michael Gambon. Michael first worked with us in the 1970s before performing as King Lear to Antony Sher’s Fool in 1982, and brilliantly in The Unexpected Man in 1998 alongside Eileen Atkins. pic.twitter.com/47sKF4rHQX — The RSC (@TheRSC) September 28, 2023

We're so sad to hear of the passing of Michael Gambon, pictured here in our production of Cressida by Nicholas Wright at the Albery Theatre (now the Noël Coward Theatre) in 2000. Sending thoughts to all his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/V4YC9X2wHg — Almeida Theatre (@AlmeidaTheatre) September 28, 2023

First time I ever went to see any Theatre with a capital T it was Michael Gambon in Brecht’s Life Of Galileo at The National in 1980. It’s still the best stage acting I’ve ever seen. RIP. pic.twitter.com/ascXcf14m7 — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) September 28, 2023

We're saddened to hear of the passing of Sir Michael Gambon CBE. Sir Michael won 4 Best Actor BAFTAs for his work in television, including for The Singing Detective in 1987, and went on to play the much-loved Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter films. pic.twitter.com/1FagaPWgw4 — BAFTA (@BAFTA) September 28, 2023

Michael Gambon roaring towards the footlights at the mid point of A Small Family Business, the curl of his cigarette smoke with his back to us in A Number. Two theatre moments burnt in my memory. And so many moments from Singing Detective. One of the greatest actors. — Mark Ravenhill (@MarkRavenhill2) September 28, 2023

Sir Michael Gambon. One of Ireland’s finest exports.

One of the OG national theatre company.

One of the greats. 💔 pic.twitter.com/K89rARcPWD — DEɅN JOHNSON (@deanjohnsonuk) September 28, 2023

We are saddened to hear about the passing of actor Sir Michael Gambon. In 1967 he joined the Birmingham Repertory Company and went on to star in Peer Gynt (1967) and William Shakespeare's Othello (1968). We send our love and thoughts to his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/phtwFy4sJF — The Old Rep Theatre (@TheOldRep) September 28, 2023

We’re sad to hear of the death of long standing member Michael Gambon. First treading the boards at Canonbury with us in 1962 in ‘The Boors’ ‘Mike Gambon’ as he was then known went on to perform in a number of Tower productions. Our deepest sympathies go out to his loved ones — The Tower Theatre (@towertheatre) September 28, 2023