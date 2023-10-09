The Little Big Things musical extends West End run

The show will continue its run at new venue @sohoplace

New British musical The Little Big Things has extended its West End run.

The piece, penned by Nick Butcher, Tom Ling and Joe White, is based on the best-selling memoir by Henry Fraser, who became almost entirely paralysed during an accident. It received a stellar five-star write-up from WhatsOnStage earlier this month.

The show is now booking until 2 March 2024 at new venue @sohoplace, which is about to celebrate its first birthday. Co-producer and venue owner Nica Burns said: “All of us @sohoplace theatre are delighted that, in response to the nightly enthusiastic standing ovations from audiences, we are extending our joyful, new musical with all the original cast to 2 March. We realised we needed to give more people the opportunity to enjoy this premiere production of Henry Fraser’s inspiring story told by such a great cast – and now they can!”

Take a look at fresh track “Feel Like This”:

Leading the show are Ed Larkin and Jonny Amies as Henry, with Alasdair Harvey as Henry’s dad, Andrew Fraser, Linzi Hateley as Henry’s mum, Fran Fraser, alongside Jordan Benjamin (Dom), Rebecca Bowden (Surgeon), Jamie Chatterton (Tom), Gracie McGonigal (Katie), Tom Oliver (Marco), Malinda Parris (Dr Graham), Cleve September (Will) and Amy Trigg (Agnes) with Stephen John Davis, Elena Pitsiaeli, George Salmon, Amy West and Joseph Wolff.

The world premiere production is directed by Luke Sheppard (& Juliet), and features design by Colin Richmond, choreography by Mark Smith, costume design by Fay Fullerton, video by Luke Halls, lighting by Howard Hudson, sound by Paul Gatehouse, musical supervision by Matthew Brind, musical direction by Laura Bangay, dramaturgy and associate direction by Nickie Miles-Wildin and casting by Jill Green.

Tickets are on sale below.