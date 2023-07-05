The cast of Cuckoo head to their local chip shop

The all-Scouse cast of Cuckoo at the Royal Court popped down to their local chippy recently to chew the fat and discuss Michael Wynne’s brand new play.

Wynne’s play, which follows three generations of women grappling with the present crises facing the modern world, opens in previews tomorrow ahead of a press night next week.

After its run at the Royal Court, Cuckoo transfers to Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse in September. Set to appear are Michelle Butterly, Emma Harrison, Sue Jenkins and Jodie McNee, who all feature in the video below.