The 2024 theatre lovers Christmas gift guide

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Which just wouldn’t be the same without some last-minute gift buying.

If you’re still looking for the ideal Christmas gift for the theatre fan in your life, then consider us Santa’s little helper! We’ve got a selection of 15 theatrical festive treats that might just make for a perfectly marvellous Christmas – and we won’t tell if you pick something up for yourself, too.

1. WhatsOnStage Theatre Club membership

What better way to round out one year than gifting an annual membership to our prestigious Theatre Club? That’s not just Christmas sorted… that’s 2025 sorted too!

2. Tickets to the 25th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards

It can’t hurt to have something to look forward to early on in the new year, and the 25th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards are just the ticket! For our silver anniversary, we’re returning to The London Palladium and you can expect glitzy musical performances from your favourite shows and performances as well as seeing winners crowned on the biggest night of our theatrical calendar.

3. Diablo wine

The Devil Wears Prada has an official wine sponsor – Diablo. From rich reds to crisp whites, its Devil Collection is perfect for any fan of theatre, fashion, and well, wine! That’s all.

4. Charity Calendar

Photographer Charles Flint has once again curated the Lazarus Theatre Calendar for 2025. Featuring 12 of his iconic shots from the rehearsal rooms and productions of Doctor Faustus, Hamlet, and The Changeling, all proceeds go directly to theatre charity, Acting for Others.

5. Concept album recordings

Not too long ago we rounded up our must-listen concept albums and a physical copy or download would be ideal for the theatre lover in your life who knows how to spot the next big hit. So whether they’ll love battling through New York City with the Warriors or dreaming of a starry night with Van Gogh, there’s an album for them.

6. How Sondheim Can Change Your Life

The giant that was Stephen Sondheim truly transformed musical theatre, and in his new book Richard Schoch explores the wordsmith’s ability to tell stories that speak to all of us. While following the arc of his incredible career and dissecting his most classic numbers, How Sondheim Can Change Your Life will give the gift of valuable insight.

7. Wicked merchandise

Just like everybody else, we’re truly oz-sessed with Wicked! In a recent feature, we rounded up some of our favourite merchandise collaborations, from clothing (unadulterated clothing!) to toys, and even food and drink. So, whether you have an Elphaba or a Glinda in your life, any of these could be a popular choice!

8. Peter Hannah theatre sketches

West End actor Peter Hannah has spent hours drawing some of the most famous theatres in London, and they’re available to buy! The unique, handmade, pen and ink drawings feature detailed marquees, so are ideal for somebody who has a favourite show.

9. National Theatre at Home subscription

Did you know you can watch world-class theatre at home? National Theatre’s streaming service contains both classic and new productions recorded from the British stage, and with new titles every month, a subscription is the gift that keeps on giving!

10. 100 Songs Every Theatre Nerd Should Know

It isn’t Christmas without a card game and we’re enjoying Spinningrock’s 100 Songs Every Theatre Nerd Should Know. There are multiple games you can play with the deck, and you can even pair it with their Modern Musicals collection to really put your knowledge to the test.

11. Cher: The Memoir, Part One

We believe that every theatre lover would enjoy Cher’s newly released memoir. It “follows her extraordinary beginnings through childhood to meeting and marrying Sonny Bono—and reveals the highly complicated relationship that made them world-famous, but eventually drove them apart.” The audiobook is partly narrated by musical theatre star Stephanie J Block, who played the singer in The Cher Show on Broadway. Plus, if they enjoy it – you can follow up by gifting them Part Two next year.

12. Hadestown live album

Hadestown has been “Livin’ it Up on Top” in the West End this year and you can enjoy a piece of the action at home. A live album featuring the original cast, led by WhatsOnStage Award-winner Grace Hodgett-Young and Dónal Finn was recorded on stage at the Lyric Theatre. Hadestown – Live From London is now available in three physical formats: standard black vinyl, a limited edition deluxe gatefold “pop-up” vinyl and on CD.

If they’re a fan of live recordings, there’s also the Sunset Boulevard cast album which also features Hodgett-Young, alongside Nicole Scherzinger and Tom Francis.

13. Play scripts

There are plenty of play scripts to enjoy, but some worth mentioning include Kenrex ahead of its London transfer, and the WhatsOnStage Award-winning Prima Facie, which has just released a special edition giving fascinating insight into behind-the-scenes of the play and Jodie Comer‘s unforgettable performance. If you’re spoilt for choice, why not gift a Playscript Subscription from leading theatre publisher, Nick Hern Books?

14. National Theatre’s The Importance of Being Earnest collection

The National Theatre’s shop is a must-visit on the South Bank but can also be browsed online. A recent visit brought our attention to a pretty pink The Importance of Being Earnest collection which includes handbag keyrings, tote bags, mugs, and more to celebrate their festive offering.

15. A Paddington Bear

Earlier this year an immersive Paddington Bear experience took residence in County Hall on the South Bank and Mr Gruber’s shop is filled with bear-y special treats. It’s well worth popping into if you can, as giving a Paddington Bear a home is never a bad idea.