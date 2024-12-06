Prima Facie with Jodie Comer to be added to National Theatre at Home this month

The award-winning solo show is heading to streaming for a limited time

Jodie Comer‘s award-winning performance in Prima Facie will be released on NT At Home.

Penned by Suzie Miller, the one-woman play follows a criminal barrister named Tessa (Comer) who has her world turned upside down following a sexual assault.

Produced by James Bierman for Empire Street Productions, the piece originally ran at the Harold Pinter Theatre from 15 April to 18 June 2022, before transferring to Broadway.

It won three WhatsOnStage Awards including Best New Play and Best Performer in a Play, while also picking up Olivier and Tony Awards.

Alongside director Justin Martin, the creative team also includes set and costume designer Miriam Buether and lighting designer Natasha Chivers, as well as sound designers Max and Ben Ringham, voice coach Kate Godfrey, and Treatment Studio, who will supply video design. The show also features composition by Self Esteem.

It will be returning to the streaming platform on 12 December 2024 for a limited time.