The Paddington Bear Experience – go behind the scenes

The new immersive production is up and running at London County Hall

Recently WhatsOnStage was invited to a sneak peek behind the scenes of London’s newest, immersive attraction, The Paddington Bear Experience.

With a cast of around 50 live actors, the show is currently in its preview period at London County Hall (also home to Agatha Christie’s Witness for the Prosecution) and we caught up with its director Tom Maller and designer Rebecca Brower, who have previously collaborated on immersive productions such as Doctor Who: Time Fracture and Peaky Blinders: The Rise, to talk all things Paddington (and Marmalade, of course)!

Check out our exclusive featurette below:

The Paddington Bear Experience is written by Katie Lyons, with costume design by Stewart J Charlesworth, lighting design by Terry Cook, sound design by Luke Swaffield for Autograph, and video design by Novak.

It is currently taking bookings through to 30 March 2025.