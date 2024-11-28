whatsonstage white
Photos

The Importance of Being Earnest with Ncuti Gatwa and Sharon D Clarke – first look photos released

Oscar Wilde’s classic is reimagined at the National Theatre

Tanyel Gumushan

Tanyel Gumushan

| London |

28 November 2024

Ncuti Gatwa and Sharon D Clarke in formal wear
Ncuti Gatwa and Sharon D Clarke in The Importance of Being Earnest, © Marc Brenner

The National Theatre has revealed production photos for their production of The Importance of Being Earnest. 

Max Webster makes his National Theatre debut directing the new revival of Oscar Wilde’s comedy, which plays in the Lyttelton Theatre until 25 January 2025.

The production’s cast features Richard Cant (Stan & OllieMary Queen of Scots) as Reverend Canon Chasuble, Sharon D Clarke as the iconic Lady Bracknell, Ncuti Gatwa as Algernon Moncrieff, Amanda Lawrence (Star Wars: The Rise of SkywalkerAngels in America) as Miss Prism, Hugh Skinner (W1AMamma Mia! Here We Go Again) as Jack Worthing, Ronkẹ Adékọluẹ́jọ́ (Rain Dogs, Blues for an Alabama Sky) as Gwendolen Fairfax and Eliza Scanlen (Little WomenSharp Objects) as Cecily Cardew alongside Julian Bleach (Doctor Who, The Grinning Man) as Merriman / Lane.

Joining them are ensemble members Shereener Browne (The Effect), Jasmine Kerr (Follies), Gillian McCafferty (The Rise and Fall of Little Voice), Elliot Pritchard (Museum of Austerity) and John Vernon (Coriolanus).

The show will also be filmed live ahead of a worldwide 2025 cinema release from 20 February 2025, with a list of venues available on the NTLive website.

The production team also includes set and costume designer Rae Smith, lighting designerJon Clark, sound designer Nicola T. Chang, movement director Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, composer DJ Walde, physical comedy advisor Joyce Henderson, intimacy coordinator Ingrid Mackinnon, casting directors Alastair Coomer and Chloe Blake, dialect coach Hazel Holder, voice coach Shereen Ibrahim, associate set designer Isabel Munoz-Newsome, associate costume designer Petros Kourtellaris, associate sound designer Christopher Reid, associate wigs, hair and make-up designer Adele Brandman and staff director Tanuja Amarasuriya.

Sign up for our newsletters for more.

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Biggest stories of the month

READ MORE

Latest Videos

Great Comet (2)

Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812 company perform “Prologue” ahead of UK premiere

Gonna have to study up a little bit, if you wanna keep with the plot!