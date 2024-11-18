Kenrex to transfer to London following Sheffield premiere

Exclusive: Kenrex, a production co-written by Jack Holden and Ed Stambollouian, will transfer to London following its debut at Sheffield Theatres’ Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse.

Described as part true crime, part Western, the play explores the events of 10 July 1981 in Skidmore, Missouri, when a man was shot dead in broad daylight, reportedly with 60 witnesses, none of whom claimed to have seen an incident.

Holden performs the one-person show, embodying multiple characters alongside live music performed by composer John Patrick Elliott. Stambollouian directs the production, which features an original Americana-inspired score.

It received a glowing five-star write-up when first in Sheffield, being described as “a spell-binding amalgam of Under Milk Wood, Bonnie and Clyde and a more democratic version of Gunfight at the OK Corral.”

The creative team includes Anisha Fields (design), Joshua Pharo (lighting and video design), Giles Thomas (sound design), and Sarah Golding (movement direction), with James Anderton as production manager.

The show will run at Southwark Playhouse Borough from 14 February to 16 March 2025, with a press night scheduled for 18 February.

An album featuring music from the production, Kenrex: Music from the Play by Elliott, is available to stream and includes songs and instrumental tracks from the show alongside additional material.

Tickets for the Southwark Playhouse run are on from 11am today.