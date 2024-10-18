First listen to Kenrex – created by Jack Holden and Ed Stambollouian

The team behind Cruise reunite for a second show, opening in Sheffield

Sheffield Theatres and Aria Entertainment have released a new video for Kenrex, a new show currently in rehearsals.

Set to play at the Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse, Sheffield from 26 October to 16 November 2024, Kenrex is described as part true crime, part Western, and devised by Jack Holden, the creator of the Olivier-nominated Cruise, and director Ed Stambollouian.

The play is set in Skidmore, Missouri, in 1981, when a man was shot in broad daylight with 60 witnesses present, though no one claimed to have seen anything.

Watch a performance of “Coyote Catch Me” below:

Holden performs the piece, switching between characters in a blend of dialogue, sound effects, and song. He is joined on stage by composer and musician John Patrick Elliott, with direction by co-writer Ed Stambollouian.

The creative team includes designer Anisha Fields, lighting and video designer Joshua Pharo, sound designer Giles Thomas, movement director Sarah Golding, and production manager James Anderton.

Ahead of the play’s premiere, an album titled Kenrex: Music from the Play by John Patrick Elliott will be released on 25 October 2024