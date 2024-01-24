Sarah Jessica Parker asks audience member to put their camera down mid-Plaza Suite performance

Parker reportedly barely deviated from the script in order to make the request

Sarah Jessica Parker has no trouble asking people to stop capturing her on stage in the West End, it seems.

Earlier this week, during a preview performance of Plaza Suite (which Parker stars in opposite husband Matthew Broderick), the Sex and the City star deviated from the script in order to ask a punter at the Savoy Theatre to stop using an electronic device.

According to eyewitnesses, Parker quickly asked the audience member to “”please put [their] camera down.” She then continued with the show, which plays until 31 March 2024.

well i wouldn’t want to be the person that sarah jessica parker told off during plaza suite at the savoy this evening 🥶 — rebecca 🎭 (@stageyrebecca) January 21, 2024

The production of Neil Simon’s comedy classic, directed by Tony Award winner John Benjamin Hickey, follows three different couples appearing in the same hotel room – with Parker and Broderick playing each couple.

bloody hell a lot of interest 😂 she dropped talking, pointed a finger & politely said put your camera down please to someone in the stalls — rebecca 🎭 (@stageyrebecca) January 22, 2024

In New York, Plaza Suite broke several box office records during its 19-week run at the Hudson Theatre and became the third-highest grossing play revival in Broadway history.

The creative team includes two-time Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty (set design), Tony Award winner Jane Greenwood (costume design), five-time Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt (lighting design), Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer (sound design), Tony Award winner Marc Shaiman (incidental music), and Jim Carnahan (casting director).

There has been a number of requests for audiences to stop filming during shows in recent months, with Six the Musical, which plays opposite the Savoy at the Vaudeville Theatre, issuing a statement last month.