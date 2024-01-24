Sarah Jessica Parker asks audience member to put their camera down mid-Plaza Suite performance
Sarah Jessica Parker has no trouble asking people to stop capturing her on stage in the West End, it seems.
Earlier this week, during a preview performance of Plaza Suite (which Parker stars in opposite husband Matthew Broderick), the Sex and the City star deviated from the script in order to ask a punter at the Savoy Theatre to stop using an electronic device.
According to eyewitnesses, Parker quickly asked the audience member to “”please put [their] camera down.” She then continued with the show, which plays until 31 March 2024.
well i wouldn’t want to be the person that sarah jessica parker told off during plaza suite at the savoy this evening 🥶
— rebecca 🎭 (@stageyrebecca) January 21, 2024
The production of Neil Simon’s comedy classic, directed by Tony Award winner John Benjamin Hickey, follows three different couples appearing in the same hotel room – with Parker and Broderick playing each couple.
bloody hell a lot of interest 😂 she dropped talking, pointed a finger & politely said put your camera down please to someone in the stalls
— rebecca 🎭 (@stageyrebecca) January 22, 2024
In New York, Plaza Suite broke several box office records during its 19-week run at the Hudson Theatre and became the third-highest grossing play revival in Broadway history.
The creative team includes two-time Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty (set design), Tony Award winner Jane Greenwood (costume design), five-time Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt (lighting design), Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer (sound design), Tony Award winner Marc Shaiman (incidental music), and Jim Carnahan (casting director).
There has been a number of requests for audiences to stop filming during shows in recent months, with Six the Musical, which plays opposite the Savoy at the Vaudeville Theatre, issuing a statement last month.