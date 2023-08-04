Patrick Marber to direct Armando lannucci’s Pandemonium this winter

The play examines Boris Johnson and other Conservative leaders’ efforts during the pandemic

Tony and Olivier Award-winning director Patrick Marber (Leopoldstadt) is set to direct Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated writer Armando Iannucci’s (Veep) first theatrical play.

Entitled Pandemonium, the piece is described as a “scornful account of the activities of Mr Boris Johnson and ‘others’ during the pandemic and its aftermath”.

“I wanted to write something furious and energetic about the past three years,” said Iannucci. “Pandemonium is partly about us wanting those in charge to be up to the job, to be heroes, and the anger that started building when the news of the drinks parties began to emerge. And yes, I wanted to write something funny (don’t forget, we also had Liz Truss!). Laughter is a great release, and my aim is for the audience to have a good time and a good laugh, but I also hope it helps people process the tumultuous and crazy time we went through.”

Casting will be announced at a later date.

Presented by Wayward Productions, Pandemonium is set to run at Soho Theatre from 1 December 2023 to 6 January 2024.

Sign up to our newsletter for more