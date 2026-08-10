Oh, Mary! to star Lolly Adefope

BAFTA nominee Lolly Adefope will make her West End debut in Oh, Mary!.

A historically dubious wartime comedy, the piece revolves around bored alcoholic housewife Mary Todd Lincoln, who pines for the cabaret stage but is constantly undermined by her closeted, homosexual husband, who also just happens to be the President of the United States.

Cole Escola’s riotous crowd-pleaser, hailed as “80 minutes of perfectly judged silliness” by WhatsOnStage’s Sarah Crompton in her glowing review, picked up an Olivier Award for Best New Entertainment.

It has recently been filmed in the West End.

Adefope will play a 10-week season from 28 September until 5 December, following administrations by Escola, who is currently in the role, and Jinkx Monsoon, who will be reprising her Broadway performance.

The full cast joining Adefope is yet to be announced. You can find out more about who is appearing across the remainder of the summer here.

Directed by Sam Pinkleton, the play premiered off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre in January 2024 before transferring to Broadway’s Lyceum Theatre later that year. It made its West End premiere at the Trafalgar Theatre in December 2025 and won Best Entertainment or Comedy Play at the 2026 Olivier Awards.

The full creative team includes dots (scenic designer), Holly Pierson (costume designer), Cha See (lighting designer), Daniel Kluger (sound design and music), Drew Levy (sound designer), Leah J. Loukas (wig designer), David Dabbon (arrangements), with casting by Stuart Burt.

Associate creatives include Georgie Rankcom (associate director), Zoë Hurwitz (scenic), Debo Andrews (costume), Tom Turner (lighting), Chris Reid (sound), Kim Kasim (wigs), Caitlin Morgan (music direction), Eleanor Dolan (costume supervisor), and Marcus Hall (props supervisor).