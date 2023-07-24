NYMT announces new artistic directors and advisory board

National Youth Music Theatre (NYMT) has announced its next artistic leadership team, who will work with new CEO Adrian Packer from September 2023.

Alex Sumner Hughes and Chris Cuming will be the new co-artistic directors, who have been appointed alongside a new 11-strong Artistic Advisory Group comprised of creative practitioners including actors, directors, choreographers and producers.

According to press material, the new advisory group will “support the re-evaluation of NYMT’s mission, vision and values and help shape a revised artistic identity.”

Advisory members announced today are actors Michael Jibson (Hamilton, Les Misérables) and Amara Okereke (My Fair Lady, Les Misérables), alongside Akosua Boakye (founder of AkomaAsa Arts Academy and children’s casting director for Disney’s The Lion King) and director Kate Golledge (Claus the Musical). More will be announced soon.

Packer described the appointment as a “bold statement of intent”.

“NYMT aspires to be at the vanguard of music theatre innovation through collaborative and inclusive endeavour,” he said. “Our new leadership and governance structure will inform and enrich our future work through a vibrant range of creative perspectives.”

Sumner Hughes responded: “NYMT creates opportunities for Britain’s future theatre practitioners. I am honoured to be a part of the team that takes on this exciting and vital challenge, and contribute to the incredible theatre legacy we have in this country.”

Cuming added: “I’m excited to be part of a team that will offer amazing opportunities across the country for children and young people. Both Jeremy James Taylor and Jeremy Walker have maintained extraordinary standards over the years for the new team to build on, allowing us to take the company to new heights.”

