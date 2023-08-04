Myra’s Story to play limited West End run

Following three consecutive runs at the Edinburgh Fringe, Myra’s Story will now transfer to the West End for ten performances.

Playwright Brian Foster felt inspired to write Myra’s Story after reflecting on his guilt of ignoring a homeless woman begging in the street. His one-woman play follows the titular character, Myra McLaughlin, a middle-aged homeless alcoholic, who recounts all of the tragic events in her life while on the streets. Fíonna Hewitt-Twamley will star as Myra.

Speaking about the play, Foster commented: “Although set in Dublin, the story could take place in any town, in any city, worldwide, the twin evils of homelessness and addiction being universal. Audiences can relate to the damaged character they see up on stage. Myra is their sister, their brother, their mother their father. Myra is any one of them… any one of us… there but for the grace.”

During the run, Trafalgar Theatres will partner with homeless charity, The Connection at St Martin-in-the-Fields, to raise funds and awareness for their essential work.

Myra’s Story will play at the Trafalgar Theatre for 10 performances on Tuesday evenings and Wednesday matinees from 19 September to 18 October. Jersey Boys will continue its regular schedule at the venue.

Tickets are on sale below.