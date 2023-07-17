Features

Edinburgh Fringe – shows we’ve already reviewed

Want to know what to see while at the Fringe? Here’s our critical consensus on some shows heading up this year…

FIVE STARS

BangersRoundabout @ Summerhall, 2 to 27 August

 

FOUR STARS

Bloody ElleTraverse Theatre, 8 to 13 August

Kathy and Stella Solve a MurderUnderbelly, George Square, 2 to 27 August

The Man Who Thought He Knew Too Much – Pleasance Courtyard, 2 to 28 August

Mog the Forgetful Cat – Underbelly, Bristo Square, 3 to 27 August

Police Cops: The MusicalAssembly George Square Studios, 2 to 28 August

Trainspotting LivePleasance at EICC, 3 to 27 August

 

THREE STARS

360 Allstars –  Assembly Hall, 3 to 28 August

After the Act (A Section 28 Musical)Traverse Theatre, 3 to 27 August

What Girls Are Made Of –  Assembly Rooms, 4 to 27 August

 

