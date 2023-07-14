Cast for Hello Kitty Must Die musical’s world premiere confirmed

The musical is based on the cult novel

Full casting has been revealed for the world premiere production of Hello Kitty Must Die.

Billed as an empowering manifesto of Asian feminism, the show is based on Kate Kamen’s (formerly Angela S Choi) 2010 novel of the same. It is penned by award-winning composer Cecilia Lin and lyricist Jessica Wu, and is co-adapted by Gail Rastorfer and Kurt Johns (with Johns also directing).

It follows a high-flying lawyer, Fiona, who decides to create her own version of the American Dream after raging against outdated stereotypes.

Set to lead the show as Fiona are Sami Ma (RENT, Paper Mill Playhouse), while also in the piece are Jully Lee (KPOP, Circle in the Square), Lennox T Duong (Dance Nation, The Juilliard Theatre), Amy Keum (KPOP, Circle in the Square) and Ann Hu (Raven’s Home, Disney).

The musical is produced by Alchemation, who have been responsible for SIX and The Play That Goes Wrong on Broadway.

It is set to play at the Pleasance Courtyard as part of this year’s Edinburgh Fringe from 2 to 27 August 2023, with future plans for the show to be confirmed.