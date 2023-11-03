Musical Con sets 2024 dates and venue

Musical Con has mapped out its return for a third instalment.

The weekend-long celebration sees thousands of musical fans descend on one location for workshops, performances, Q&As, meet-and-greets and more.

The event will return to ExCel London in 2024, and will take place on 19 and 20 October 2024, with a selection of early bird tickets already available through the convention’s website.

Highlights from 2023 included opening and closing ceremonies featuring an array of notable performers, show spotlights and guest performances from award-winning stars alongside new musicals.

It is produced by Chris Steward and Shanay Holmes of West End Musical Productions, with Holmes saying today: “This year was really special because the fans knew exactly what to expect and the entire community have taken full ownership of the event and made it their own. Musical Con is our home, it is the place where we belong, and we can’t wait for 2024!”

