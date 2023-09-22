Musical Con announces complete 2023 line-up

Musical Con, the official UK Musical Theatre fan convention, which makes its return to ExCel London next month for its second year, has now announced a complete line-up of special guests.

Among the notable names joining this year’s Musical Con are Claude-Michel Schönberg, the composer behind iconic productions like Les Misérables and Miss Saigon, WhatsOnStage Award winner Arlene Phillips, the renowned choreographer, and Laurence O’Keefe, the lyricist and composer behind fan favourites such as the WhatsOnStage Award-winning Heathers, Legally Blonde, and Bat Boy.

The convention will also feature Matt Henry, known for his roles in Kinky Boots and The Drifters Girl, John McCrea from Cabaret and Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, and Joanna Ampil, whose credits include Miss Saigon, Cats, and Waitress.

Other notable attendees include Divina De Campo, Rob Madge, director Rob Hastie, casting director Stuart Burt, designer Ben Stones, director Anthony Lau, writers Jake Brunger and Pippa Cleary, and choreographer Mark Smith.

Schönberg expressed his enthusiasm for Musical Con, stating: “Musical Con is helping musical theatre to be understood, appreciated, and celebrated by audiences as never before. I am delighted to be part of it, and my hope is we will inspire the next generation of young people to work with us in the most wonderful industry in the world.”

Already announced for the event are ambassadors Aimie Atkinson, Trevor Dion Nicholas, Sophie Evans, Alice Fearn, Ben Forster, Shanay Holmes, Lucie Jones, Jon Robyns, Jodie Steele, Miriam-Teak Lee and Layton Williams.

Also appearing are Michael Ahomka-Lindsay, Bronté Barbé, Courtney Bowman, Tom Francis, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Dom Hartley-Harris, Holly-Anne Hull, Cassidy Janson, Aisha Jawando, Hannah Lowther, Grace Mouat, Natalie May Paris, Josh Piterman, SVN, Tosh Wanogho-Maud and Michael D. Xavier.

The event will also welcome stars of the big screen, including Alisha Weir (Matilda) and Meesha Garbett (Red Beret Girl) from the blockbuster movie Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical.

A selection of day and weekend tickets remain for the event. It is due to take place on Saturday 21 October, and Sunday 22 October 2023, at ExCel London.