Mercury Theatre to present Midsummer revival

David Greig and Gordon McIntyre’s play with songs will be staged next spring

Tom Millward
Colchester
The auditorium of the Mercury Theatre
Mercury Theatre, © Simply C

Colchester’s Mercury Theatre has announced a new revival of David Greig and Gordon McIntyre’s play with songs Midsummer.

With a script by Greig and compositions by McIntyre, the piece is a musical rom-com that explores love, life and the “ache of aging” through the unlikely coupling of a high-powered, hard-drinking lawyer and a small-time crook.

The Mercury’s creative director Ryan McBryde, who will helm the production, commented: “We’re delighted to be producing David Greig and Gordon McIntyre’s award-winning, Midsummer: a play with songs. It’s funny, surreal and intensely romantic.

“Full of laughs and tinged with hope, it reads like an intoxicating mash-up of Richard Curtis and Irvine Welsh. The play’s central theme – no matter how stuck you feel, change is always possible – feels like a message worth sharing right now.”

The 90-minute play first debuted at Edinburgh’s Traverse Theatre in October 2008, before being revived for an international tour during the summer of 2009.

Midsummer will run from 3 to 18 May 2024 at the Mercury Theatre.

