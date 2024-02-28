Theatre News

Magic at the Musicals 2024 announces first five acts

Who’s joining the magical line-up?

Tom Millward
London
The cast of Six
The cast of Six, © Pamela Raith

Magic at the Musicals is set to return to the Royal Albert Hall later this year and the first five performances have been revealed today during Magic Radio Breakfast with Ronan Keating and Harriet Scott.

Participating in the 2024 event will be representatives from HadestownMamma Mia!, An Officer and a Gentleman, Six and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. Further acts will be announced in due course.

The musical theatre-infused concert will take place on Sunday, 22 September 2024.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, 1 March at 9am.

