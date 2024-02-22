Line-up revealed for West End charity celebration of the NHS

The line-up has been revealed for With All Our Hearts, a special West End gala at the Adelphi Theatre to mark 75 years of the NHS.

Taking place on Tuesday, 9 April 2024 at 7:30 pm, this gala event features an ensemble cast of West End stars generously donating their talents to celebrate the monumental milestone achieved by the NHS in 2023.

Directed by Arlene Phillips alongside Lily Dyble, the gala is hosted by Oti Mabuse and Dr Ranj, and is written by Rob Madge (My Son’s A Queer) who will also appear on the night.

Performers will include Marisha Wallace (Guys and Dolls), Kerry Ellis (Anything Goes), Tom Francis (Sunset Boulevard), Jodie Steele (Rehab the Musical), Joni Ayton-Kent (The Prince), Gracie McGonigal (The Little Big Things), Ahmed Hamad (Standing at the Sky’s Edge), Preeya Kalidas (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie) and Trevor Dion Nicholas (Next to Normal). There will also be a special appearance by the NHS Choir from Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust.

All proceeds from the gala will be donated to NHS Charities Together to support their work in caring for NHS staff, patients, volunteers, and communities across the UK. Tickets start at £16, and are available here.

Producer Adam Blanshay said today: “In recent years, the NHS has truly been a force to be reckoned with. It has done so much for all of us, and is an institution that we should all be proud of. It has battled through the pandemic and beyond, touching each and every single one of our lives, so I cannot say how truly excited I am to be creating this event in celebration of their historic 75th anniversary. With All Our Hearts is our gesture, as a theatre community, to offer our skills and our talents to help support the minds and souls of others and express our gratitude to those who have helped us when we have needed it most.

“In support of NHS Charities Together, with our participating performers, we are committed to staging this night of new work and old favourites, in what promises to be an uplifting and inspirational evening of fun, music, laughter and love. I hope you will consider joining us in building something truly unique in helping to support this fantastic organisation; a major coming together of the West End and the NHS, a place where we will always find help if we need it.”