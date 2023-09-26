Arlene Phillips to direct West End gala celebrating 75th anniversary of NHS

WhatsOnStage Award winner Arlene Phillips is set to direct a one-night-only gala in the West End in celebration of the NHS’s upcoming 75th anniversary.

Entitled The Newfound Hope Show, the event is co-conceived by Adam Blanshay and Matthew Brind, who promise that 100 per cent of proceeds will be donated directly to NHS Charities.

A host and an all-star line-up will be announced in due course for the show, which will also feature new songs written specifically to mark the occasion alongside a plethora of beloved West End hits. Associate direction and staging is by Lily Dyble.

Phillips is currently represented by the acclaimed production of Guys and Dolls at the Bridge Theatre and Grease at the Dominion Theatre, with other notable credits including Starlight Express, We Will Rock You and Saturday Night Fever.

Ellie Orton, chief executive at NHS Charities Together, commented: “We are so looking forward to this event, which will be a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the incredible people of the NHS in its 75th anniversary year. The extra support provided by NHS Charities continues to be more important than ever with the scale of the challenges facing healthcare, and all funds raised will help us continue our vital work supporting NHS staff, patients and communities across the UK, helping to provide the best possible healthcare for us all.”

The Newfound Hope Show will be staged at London’s Adelphi Theatre at 7pm on Sunday, 5 November 2023, with tickets on sale now.

