Grease – The Musical sets 2024 UK tour dates

Tell us more, tell us more…

Venues across the country have confirmed that Grease will be embarking on a new tour in 2024.

The production is currently enjoying its second West End run at the Dominion Theatre with performances scheduled until 28 October.

Nikolai Foster directs the teen musical that follows Danny and Sandy through their senior year at Rydell High. Arlene Phillips choreographs the piece that WhatsOnStage hailed a “thunderously good evening out.”

The 2024 Grease – The Musical tour includes stops in Liverpool (27 May to 1 June), Glasgow (17 to 22 June), Edinburgh (25 to 29 June), Birmingham (15 to 20 July), Milton Keynes (5 to 10 August), Bristol (16 to 21 September), Oxford (24 to 28 September), and Manchester (8 to 12 October).

Further dates, casting, and a creative team will be revealed in due course.

Tickets for select dates are on sale below.