Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas reveals trailer and special guests

The star of stage and screen will be heading to Apple TV+ later this month

Apple has released a brand-new trailer and revealed further details for the eagerly anticipated festive special Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas.

Filmed at the London Coliseum in front of a live audience and featuring WhatsOnStage Award winner Hannah Waddingham, the musical event will see the Emmy Award winner performing Christmas classics accompanied by an 18-piece band.

Check out the trailer below:

Special guests joining Waddingham in the TV special have been confirmed today, including Sam Ryder (Eurovision), Luke Evans (Backstairs Billy), Leslie Odom Jr (Hamilton), and Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso). Performers from the English National Opera, the London Gay Men’s Chorus and the Fabulous Lounge Swingers are also set to appear.

In addition, the live soundtrack from the show will be available on all music streaming platforms via Platoon from 22 November, featuring every musical highlight from the broadcast. The single “What Christmas Means To Me” is available as of today.

The TV special is directed by BAFTA Award winner Hamish Hamilton, whose many credits include the Oscars, Grammys, Super Bowl halftime show, and the London Olympics opening and closing ceremonies, and produced by Done + Dusted (Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration, The Little Mermaid Live!).

Waddingham also serves as an executive producer for the show, alongside Katy Mullan, Moira Ross, Raj Kapoor and Nick Todisco.

Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas is set to debut on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, 22 November 2023.

