Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre announces 2024 summer season

Storyhouse’s Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre announces its summer line-up of outdoor productions.

The season kicks off with a new adaptation of The Gangs of New York, based on Herbert Asbury’s book. Crafted by writer Kieran Lynn and directed by John Young, the stage interpretation transports spectators to the Five Points neighborhood of lower Manhattan. It runs from 19 July to 31 August.

Following this will be a staging of Oscar Wilde’s classic, The Importance of Being Earnest, directed by Natasha Rickman, from 9 August to 1 September. Concluding the season will be The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, directed by Alex McGonagall and running from 27 July to 22 August. Production design is by Elizabeth Wright.

In addition to live theatre, Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre will host Moonlight Flicks, Storyhouse’s open-air cinema, showcasing films like Wonka, Barbie and Pulp Fiction.

Suzie Henderson, creative director at Storyhouse said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to present our summer line-up for Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre. With an eclectic mix of performances and events, we’re eager to welcome audiences back to immerse themselves in the enchanting world of live entertainment against the picturesque backdrop of Grosvenor Park.

“At GPOAT, we’re known for our distinct storytelling style, blending live music, heartfelt emotions, with comic relief to create unforgettable experiences. This summer, our bar and food offerings will be bigger and better than ever, catering to both theatergoers and those simply seeking a relaxing summer vibe in our beautiful outdoor setting. It’s truly a highlight of our year, and the entire team at Storyhouse is thrilled to share this exciting news with our beloved community. Get ready to fall in love with GPOAT all over again! We are.”