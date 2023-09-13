Full cast for Dear England in the West End announced

Complete casting has been revealed for Dear England, which transfers to the Prince Edward Theatre for a second run following its five-star premiere at the National Theatre.

Dervla Kirwan (Smother) will take on the role of Pippa Grange, sports psychologist and Head of People and Team Development at The Football Association from 2017 until 2019, taking over from Gina McKee, who played the role at the National Theatre.

Kirwan joins the previously announced Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid’s Tale) as Gareth Southgate.

The West End cast also includes Denzel Baidoo as Bukayo Saka, Josh Barrow as Jordan Pickford, Gunnar Cauthery as Gary Lineker, Will Close as Harry Kane, Crystal Condie as Alex Scott, Will Fletcher as Jordan Henderson, Darragh Hand as Marcus Rashford, John Hodgkinson as Greg Clarke, Lloyd Hutchinson as Sam Allardyce, Albert Magashi as Jadon Sancho, Kel Matsena as Raheem Sterling, Lewis Shepherd as Dele Alli, Griffin Stevens as Harry Maguire, Paul Thornley as Mike Webster, Tony Turner as Greg Dyke, Ryan Whittle as Eric Dier. Nick Barclay, Tashinga Bepete, Kate Kelly Flood, Will Harrison-Wallace, Miranda Heath, Tom Mahy and Tristan Waterson complete the company. The cast will also be playing additional roles as part of the ensemble.

Director Rupert Goold is joined on the creative team by set designer Es Devlin, costume designer Evie Gurney, lighting designer Jon Clark, movement directors Ellen Kane and Hannes Langolf, sound designers Dan Balfour and Tom Gibbons, video designer Ash J Woodward, dialect coach Richard Ryder and associate director Elin Schofield. Casting is by Bryony Jarvis Taylor.