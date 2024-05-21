Full cast announced for Oklahoma! at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Complete casting has been revealed for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! will return to Theatre Royal Drury Lane to celebrate its 80th anniversary year.

As already announced, leading the concert staging will be Ted Lasso star and Emmy nominee Phil Dunster (who was last seen in the West End in The Entertainer at the Garrick Theatre) as Curly, alongside WhatsOnStage Award nominee Zizi Strallen (Mary Poppins, Cake) as Laurey.

Joining them and revealed today are Christina Bianco (The Rise and Fall of Little Voice) as Ado Annie, Jordan Shaw (Les Misérables) as Will Parker, five-time Olivier Award nominee and two-time Olivier Award winner Joanna Riding (Sondheim’s Old Friends and Carousel) as Aunt Eller, Tosh Wanogho-Maud (The Drifters Girl) as Jud Fry, Irvine Iqbal (The Witches) as Ali Hakim, Nicole-Lily Baisden (Anything Goes) as Gertie and Sebastien Torkia (Guys and Dolls) as Andrew.

The cast is completed by George Beet (assistant choreographer), Ashleigh Graham (assistant choreographer), David McIntosh, Amonik Melaco, Carrie Willis, David Winters, Jessica Wright and the London Musical Theatre Chorus.

The production is directed and choreographed by OlivierAward–winner Bill Deamer, and features Robert Russell Bennett’s full original 28-piece orchestrations performed by the London Musical Theatre Orchestra, conducted by Ben Glassberg, with sound design by Tom Marshall, set and costume design by Rebecca Brower, lighting design by Tim Deiling, casting by Sarah-Jane Price, production management by Pete Kramer and company stage management by Peter Barnett.

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s seminal piece, which includes numbers such as “Oh, What A Beautiful Mornin’”, “The Surrey With The Fringe On Top” and, of course, “Oklahoma”, was first seen on UK shores at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in 1947, where it ran for 1,543 performances. The musical is based on Lynn Riggs’ play Green Grow the Lilacs, and follows an Oklahoma community in 1906, grappling with multiple love triangles, ostracisation and questions of collective justice.

It will play for two performances at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on 19 and 20 August 2024.

It is produced by JAS Theatricals, Fourth Wall Live and the London Musical Theatre Orchestra, the team behind the WhatsOnStage Award-winning concert of Love Never Dies.