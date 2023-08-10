Full cast announced for Jesus Christ Superstar tour

Everyone in the cast is a superstar!

Ahead of the Jesus Christ Superstar tour starting next month, producers have announced the full cast.

Ryan O’Donnell (Mandela) will play Pilate, joined by Jad Habchi (Dirty Dancing) as Caiaphas, and Matt Bateman (Pretty Woman) as Annas.

As previously announced, the lead cast includes Ian McIntosh (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) as Jesus, Shem Omari James (Dreamgirls) as Judas, and Hannah Richardson (The Last Ship) as Mary. Julian Clary will play Herod during the initial 2023 dates: Manchester (11 to 23 September), Newcastle (26 to 30 September), Aberdeen (10 to 14 October), Glasgow (16 to 21 October) and Liverpool (23 to 28 October).

The ensemble includes Jasmine Jules Andrews, Pàje Campbell, Louise Francis, Francis Foreman, Megan Bryony G, Joshua Hawkins, Darius J James, Cassandra Lee, Stephen Lewis-Johnston, Charlie McCullagh, Jago Mottart, Mia Musakambeva, Timothy Roberts, Luke Street, Timo Tatzber, Jordan Michael Todd, Carla Bertran, Daniel Bowskill, Myla Carman, and Christopher Tendai.

Jesus Christ Superstar reflects on the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ, as told through the eyes of Judas. Timothy Sheader’s production premiered at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre in 2016. It then returned to the Barbican in 2019, followed by a socially-distanced run at Regent’s Park in 2020.

Featuring lyrics and music by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, this production features choreography by Drew McOnie, design by Tom Scutt, lighting design by Lee Curran, sound design by Nick Lidster and music supervision by Tom Deering.

The Jesus Christ Superstar tour opens at Manchester’s Palace Theatre on 11 September 2023. It will then visit Newcastle, Hull, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Liverpool, Milton Keynes, Plymouth, Wolverhampton, Bradford, Nottingham, Ipswich, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Leicester, Stoke, Bromley, Inverness, Bristol, Crawley, Southampton, Norwich, Eastbourne, Birmingham, Truro, Oxford, Wimbledon, Woking, Sunderland, Canterbury, Sheffield, Llandudno, Southend, Torquay, Dartford, Cheltenham, and Blackpool, with further tour dates still to be announced.

Tickets for select dates are on sale below.