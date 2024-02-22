Frozen announces special performance for Pride Weekend

Frozen has announced a special Pride performance this summer.

As part of the show at 8pm on Friday 28 June, audiences will be able to expect “a celebratory performance packed with surprises” as part of Pride Weekend. Throughout that week, the production will host a bucket collection for Diversity Role Models.

The current cast of the show is led by Samantha Barks (Elsa), Laura Dawkes (Anna), Jammy Kasongo (Kristoff), Craig Gallivan (Olaf), Oliver Ormson (Hans), Richard Frame (Duke of Weselton); and alternating the role of Sven, Mikayla Jade and Ashley Birchall.

Part of the ensemble are Rhianne Alleyne, Marianne Bardgett, Rebecca Botterill, Gabrielle Cocca, Laura Emmitt, Jemal Felix, Jordan Fox, Molly Francis, Matt Gillett, Dominic Adam Griffin, Jordan Livesey, Isabella Glanznig Santos, Ben Irish (Pabbie), Justin-Lee Jones, Aoife Kenny, Harriet Samuels, Jacqui Sanchez (Queen Iduna), Jak Skelly (Oaken/Bishop), Caitlin Tipping, Anna Woodside, Rodney Vubya, Oliver Brenin, Ashley J Daniels (King Agnarr), Lizzy-Rose Esin-Kelly (Bulda), George Hinson, Jonathan Milton, and Ed Wade.

Based on the seminal Disney film (which celebrated its 10th anniversary last year), the piece follows two sisters grappling with the death of their parents and the presence of the elder’s ice powers. It has music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, book by Jennifer Lee, and is directed by Michael Grandage.

Frozen is now booking until 8 September 2024, at which point it will close.