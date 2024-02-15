Cast announced for The Other Boleyn Girl stage adaptation

As part of its upcoming season, Chichester Festival Theatre will present The Other Boleyn Girl, adapted by Mike Poulton from Philippa Gregory’s novel.

Gregory’s novel is set against the backdrop of Henry VIII’s court, where Mary Boleyn finds herself entangled in her family’s quest for power as Henry’s mistress, while her uncle schemes to place her on the throne amid Queen Katherine of Aragon’s inability to produce a male heir. However, Henry’s attention shifts to Mary’s sister, Anne.

The cast includes Jacob Ifan as William Carey, Kemi-Bo Jacobs as Queen Katherine, Alex Kingston as Lady Elizabeth, Peter Losasso as Francis Weston, Freya Mavor as Anne Boleyn, Lily Nichol as Jane Parker, Lucy Phelps as Mary Boleyn, and Andrew Woodall as the Duke of Norfolk. Chris Green and Sarah Harrison provide musical accompaniment.

Directed by Lucy Bailey, it runs from 19 April to 11 May at the Festival Theatre. Joanna Parker serves as the designer, with Chris Davey handling lighting design, Orlando Gough composing the music, Beth Duke managing sound design, Dick Straker overseeing video design, and Ayse Tashkiran as movement director. Susanna Peretz takes charge of wigs, hair & make-up, and Ginny Schiller CDG handles casting.