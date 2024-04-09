Cable Street musical to return for London run at new venue

The show sold out its initial run – we’re betting it’ll repeat the trick this time around…

Exclusive: Five-star musical Cable Street will return for a new run this autumn.

The piece, written by composer and lyricist Tim Gilvin and playwright Alex Kanefsky, tells the story of the people of London’s East End in 1936, focusing on three young workers: Sammy, a Polish Jew; Mairead, an Irish Catholic; and Ron, a Lancastrian Brit.

The pivotal moment in their lives occurs on Sunday 4 October 1936, during the Battle of Cable Street, with the musical raising the question of which side the young protagonists and their families will be fighting for.

It had its first run earlier this year at Southwark Playhouse Borough, where it received a glowing five-star review, being described as “an absolute belter”.

The creative team behind Cable Street includes director Adam Lenson, associate director Jamie Buller, choreographer Jevan-Howard Jones, musical supervisor Tamara Saringer, orchestrator and arrangor Tim Gilvin, set designer Yoav Segal, costume designer Lu Herbert, lighting designer Sam Waddington, dramaturg Olivia Mace, casting director Sarah Leung, and producers Dylan Schlosberg’s 10 to 4 Productions and Neil Marcus.

Schlosberg said today: “We had such a fantastic audience reception at our initial Borough run and now look forward to develop and refine the show over the next few months, ready to go again at Southwark Playhouse Elephant in September.”

The show will now run at Southwark Playhouse Elephant from 6 September to 10 October, with all seats priced at £18 for preview performances.