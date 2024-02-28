Audiences are in for a hell of a ride!

Take a first look at the WhatsOnStage Award-winning Bonnie and Clyde – which has just embarked on its first UK and Ireland tour.

Danny Hatchard from EastEnders and Alex James-Hatton, known for his performances in Heathers and Newsies, alternate in the role of Clyde Barrow during the tour. Katie Tonkinson (Bat Out of Hell) portrays Bonnie Parker.

Catherine Tyldesley (Coronation Street and Strictly Come Dancing), makes her musical theatre debut as Blanche Barrow. She shares this role with Daisy Wood-Davis, best known for her work in Hollyoaks and Holby City, at specific venues.

Sam Ferriday (Heathers, The Cher Show, and Jersey Boys) takes on the character of Marvin “Buck” Barrow. R&B and soul artist Jaz Ellington, known for his appearances on The Voice UK and Eurovision: You Decide, plays The Preacher until 27 July. Nate Landskroner, with credits in Waitress and Heathers, alternates the role of Clyde Barrow during midweek matinee performances.

AJ Lewis (Mandela, Mrs Doubtfire) shares the role of the Preacher at certain venues and Daniel Reid-Walters (Girl from the North Country, The Railway Children) plays the role of Ted Hinton.

Rounding out the cast are Taryn Sudding as Cumie Barrow/Governor Miriam Ferguson, Alexander Evans as Henry Barrow/Deputy Johnson/ensemble, Andrew Berlin as Captain Frank Hamer/ensemble, James Mateo-Salt as Sheriff Schmid/ensemble, Callum Henderson as Bud/Archie/ensemble, Jasmine Beel as Stella/Emma Parker/ensemble, Oonagh Cox as Eleanore/on-stage swing, Michael Cortez as off-stage swing/resident director and Olivia Lallo as off-stage swing/dance captain.

The production team includes company manager Jay Green, stage manager Robert Fletcher, deputy stage manager Katie Balmforth, assistant stage manager/book cover Charlotte Cross, assistant stage manager Harriet Saffin, LX 1 James Stokes, head of video/LX 2 Abigayle Holt, LX 3/technical swing Emily Collier, LX 4 Ella Welch, sound 2 Harvey Saunders Woolley, technical swing Amber Waller, head of wardrobe Roberta McKeown, wardrobe assistant Rebecca Tipton, head of wigs, hair and make-up Helen Robinson-Tsingos, and assistant wigs, hair and make-up Louisa Nugent.

The tour is currently in Guildford, and will continue to Wolverhampton, Norwich, Manchester, Cardiff, Southampton, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Woking, Nottingham, Southend, Belfast, Milton Keynes, Blackpool, Edinburgh, Cheltenham, and Dublin. Further stops include Manchester, Sunderland, Bath, Bradford, Birmingham, Portsmouth, Brighton, High Wycombe, Newcastle, Sheffield, Bromley, and Northampton.

It follows two successful seasons in London’s West End at the Arts Theatre and the Garrick Theatre. The West End cast album, released last July, is available on all major streaming platforms.

Bonnie and Clyde narrates the tale of two small-town individuals who rose to become iconic and bloody figures in American folklore. The musical features music by Tony nominee Frank Wildhorn, lyrics by Tony and Oscar winner Don Black, and a book by Emmy Award nominee Ivan Menchell.

The production is directed and choreographed by Nick Winston, with set and costume design by Philip Witcomb, musical supervision by Katy Richardson, associate musical supervision by Nick Barstow, original arrangements and orchestrations by John McDaniel, additional arrangements and orchestrations by Jen Green, lighting design by Zoe Spurr, sound design by Tom Marshall, video design by Nina Dunn, wig design by Darren Ware, and casting by Jim Arnold CDG.

Tour stop casting as it stands:

Tuesday 27 February to Saturday 2 March – Guildford, Yvonne Arnaud Theatre

– Catherine Tyldesley as Blanche

– Alex James-Hatton as Clyde

– Katie Tonkinson as Bonnie

– Sam Ferriday as Buck

– Jaz Ellington as Preacher

Tuesday 5 March to Saturday 9 March 2024 – Wolverhampton, Grand Theatre

– Catherine Tyldesley as Blanche

– Alex James-Hatton as Clyde

– Katie Tonkinson as Bonnie

– Sam Ferriday as Buck

– Jaz Ellington as Preacher

Tuesday 12 March to Saturday 16 March 2024 – Norwich, Theatre Royal

– Catherine Tyldesley as Blanche

– Alex James-Hatton as Clyde

– Katie Tonkinson as Bonnie

– Sam Ferriday as Buck

– Jaz Ellington as Preacher

Tuesday 19 March to Saturday 23 March 2024 – Sunderland, Empire

– Catherine Tyldesley as Blanche

– Alex James-Hatton as Clyde

– Katie Tonkinson as Bonnie

– Sam Ferriday as Buck

– Jaz Ellington as Preacher

Tuesday 26 March to Saturday 30 March 2024 – Cardiff, Wales Millennium Centre

– Catherine Tyldesley as Blanche

– Alex James-Hatton as Clyde

– Katie Tonkinson as Bonnie

– Sam Ferriday as Buck

– Jaz Ellington as Preacher

Tuesday 2 April to Saturday 6 April 2024 – Southampton, Mayflower

– Catherine Tyldesley as Blanche

– Alex James-Hatton as Clyde

– Katie Tonkinson as Bonnie

– Sam Ferriday as Buck

– Jaz Ellington as Preacher

Tuesday 9 April to Saturday 13 April 2024 – Aberdeen, His Majesty’s Theatre

– Catherine Tyldsley as Blanche

– Alex James-Hatton as Clyde

– Katie Tonkinson as Bonnie

– Sam Ferriday as Buck

– Jaz Ellington as Preacher

Tuesday 16 to Saturday 20 April 2024 – Glasgow, King’s Theatre

– Catherine Tyldesley as Blanche

– Alex James-Hatton as Clyde until 19 Apr

– Danny Hatchard as Clyde 19/20 Apr

– Katie Tonkinson as Bonnie

– Sam Ferriday as Buck

Tuesday 23 April to Saturday 27 April 2024 – Woking, New Victoria Theatre

– Catherine Tyldesley as Blanche

– Danny Hatchard as Clyde

– Katie Tonkinson as Bonnie

– Sam Ferriday as Buck

Tuesday 30 April to Saturday 4 May 2024 – Bath, Theatre Royal

– Catherine Tyldesley as Blanche

– Danny Hatchard as Clyde

– Katie Tonkinson as Bonnie

– Sam Ferriday as Buck

Tuesday 7 May to Saturday 11 May 2024 – Manchester, Palace Theatre

– Catherine Tyldesley as Blanche

– Danny Hatchard as Clyde

– Katie Tonkinson as Bonnie

– Sam Ferriday as Buck

Tuesday 14 May to Saturday 18 May 2024 – Nottingham, Theatre Royal

– Danny Hatchard as Clyde

– Katie Tonkinson as Bonnie

– Daisy Wood-Davis as Blanche

– Sam Ferriday as Buck

– Jaz Ellington as Preacher

Tuesday 21 May to Saturday 25 May 2024 – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

– Danny Hatchard as Clyde

– Katie Tonkinson as Bonnie

– Daisy Wood-Davis as Blanche

– Sam Ferriday as Buck

– Jaz Ellington as Preacher

Tuesday 28 May to Saturday 1 June 2024 – Belfast, Grand Theatre

– Danny Hatchard as Clyde

– Katie Tonkinson as Bonnie

– Daisy Wood-Davis as Blanche

– Sam Ferriday as Buck

– Jaz Ellington as Preacher

Tuesday 11 June to Saturday 15 June 2024 – Bradford, Alhambra

– Danny Hatchard as Clyde

– Katie Tonkinson as Bonnie

– Daisy Wood-Davis as Blanche

– Sam Ferriday as Buck

– Jaz Ellington as Preacher

Tuesday 18 June to Saturday 22 June 2024 – Milton Keynes Theatre

– Danny Hatchard as Clyde

– Katie Tonkinson as Bonnie

– Daisy Wood-Davis as Blanche

– Sam Ferriday as Buck

– Jaz Ellington as Preacher

Tuesday 25 June to Saturday 29 June 2024 – Blackpool, Winter Gardens

– Danny Hatchard as Clyde

– Katie Tonkinson as Bonnie

– Daisy Wood-Davis as Blanche

– Sam Ferriday as Buck

– Jaz Ellington as Preacher

Tuesday 2 July to Saturday 6 July 2024 – Edinburgh, Festival Theatre

– Danny Hatchard as Clyde

– Katie Tonkinson as Bonnie

– Daisy Wood-Davis as Blanche

– Sam Ferriday as Buck

– Jaz Ellington as Preacher

Tuesday 9 July to Saturday 13 July 2024 – Cheltenham, Everyman

– Danny Hatchard as Clyde

– Katie Tonkinson as Bonnie

– Daisy Wood-Davis as Blanche

– Sam Ferriday as Buck

– Jaz Ellington as Preacher

Tuesday 16 July to Saturday 20 July 2024 – Dublin, Bord Gais Theatre

– Danny Hatchard as Clyde

– Katie Tonkinson as Bonnie

– Daisy Wood-Davis as Blanche

– Sam Ferriday as Buck

– Jaz Ellington as Preacher

Tuesday 23 July to Saturday 27 July 2024 – Brighton, Theatre Royal

– Danny Hatchard as Clyde

– Katie Tonkinson as Bonnie

– Daisy Wood-Davis as Blanche

– Sam Ferriday as Buck

Tuesday 3 September to Saturday 7 September 2023 – Birmingham, Hippodrome

– Catherine Tyldesley as Blanche

– Danny Hatchard as Clyde

– Katie Tonkinson as Bonnie

– Sam Ferriday as Buck

Tuesday 10 September to Saturday 14 September 2024 – Portsmouth

– Catherine Tyldesley as Blanche

– Danny Hatchard as Clyde

– Katie Tonkinson as Bonnie

– Sam Ferriday as Buck

Tuesday 24 September to Saturday 28 September 2024 – High Wycombe, Wycombe Swan

– Catherine Tyldesley as Blanche

– Danny Hatchard as Clyde

– Katie Tonkinson as Bonnie

– Sam Ferriday as Buck

Tuesday 1 October to Saturday 5 October 2024 – Newcastle, Theatre Royal

– Catherine Tyldesley as Blanche

– Danny Hatchard as Clyde

– Katie Tonkinson as Bonnie

– Sam Ferriday as Buck

Tuesday 8 October to Saturday 12 October 2024 – Sheffield, Lyceum

– Catherine Tyldesley as Blanche

– Danny Hatchard as Clyde

– Katie Tonkinson as Bonnie

– Sam Ferriday as Buck

Monday 14 October to Friday 18 October 2024 – Bromley, Churchill Theatre

– Catherine Tyldesley as Blanche

– TBC as Clyde

– Katie Tonkinson as Bonnie

– Sam Ferriday as Buck

Tuesday 22 October to Saturday 26 October 2024 – Northampton, Royal and Derngate

– Catherine Tyldesley as Blanche

– TBC as Clyde

– Katie Tonkinson as Bonnie

– Sam Ferriday as Buck