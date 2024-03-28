Bear Snores On at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre – review

It’s a necessary cliché to discuss the weather for a show at the Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, especially as Bear Snores On marks their first venture outside of their usual summer season. An adaptation of the popular picture book by Karma Wilson and Jane Chapman where a group of animals shelter from a storm in a hibernating bear’s cave, the show allows for a rainy beginning to be thematically appropriate but wisely shepherds audiences into the weather-proof bear’s cave for the majority of the hour-long runtime. The source material is a likeable but very straightforward story, and Cush Jumbo and Katy Sechiari (who also direct) expand it smartly and effectively with a witty, pacy script and a message about helping those less fortunate, delivered with a nice, gentle touch.

The outdoor portion is on the theatre’s picnic lawn, where a gardener (a charismatic Ashley D Gayle who later reappears as Bear) is digging plant beds to birdsong. His idyll is soon ruined by the arrival of a chaotic group of animals (four actors alongside Maia Kirkman-Richards’ lovely puppets) and the young audience erupts into a frenzy of excitement, including a volunteer shed guard who pelts backstage, chased by an usher, in her enthusiasm to warn the gardener of hungry Mouse.

As a storm of snowy confetti starts up, Mouse asks us to venture with her into the bear’s cave and audiences journey through an atmospheric leafy tunnel with smoke blowing under our feet into a yurt-cave. Rebecca Brower’s set is gorgeous, with audiences sat on two levels of comfy wooden benches around the edge or blankets at the front. Brower’s costumes are equally charming – characterful and cosy, the animals wear knitted overalls, ears and coats and both set and costumes are full of witty, whimsical details such as the luminous hoody toggles on Mouse’s snood. Joshie Hariette’s nimble lighting beautifully supports Brower’s design, including the use of light-up bracelets which delight the audience and let them join in with Albert Graver’s Raven’s rave with vigour.

The five-strong cast are an utter joy – charismatic, warm and extremely talented. All of the animals wisely have very distinct personalities, from Lauren Conroy’s sweet Mouse – who just wants a friend and a home – to Annabel Marlow’s anxious hipster Badger. Ashh Blackwood stands out as blustering explorer Hare, but there are no weak links. The three actresses in particular have exceptionally strong singing voices that would be at home on a West End stage. It’s brilliant to see their talents in a family show, allowing Blake’s songs to really shine. The musical numbers are more sophisticated than one often sees in a show for those aged four and above, while also maintaining an appropriately anarchic, silly spirit.

Bear Snores On is not unique in its respect and joy for family theatre but it is a particularly strong example of the value of properly written, performed and designed work for youngsters. It’s a show that takes children’s theatre seriously without taking itself seriously – the perfect balance which the absolutely enraptured audience proved. The risk of an early season start has more than paid off.