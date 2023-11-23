Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre to stage Bear Snores On world premiere

The new musical marks the theatre’s first-ever production outside of the summer season

Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre has announced the world premiere stage adaptation of Karma Wilson and Jane Chapman’s book, Bear Snores On.

The production will mark the venue’s first staging outside of the summer season, beginning performances in March on the lawn and in a specially created indoor pop-up space within the grounds.

Cush Jumbo (Josephine and I) and Katy Sechiari (Sweeney Todd) have penned the stage adaptation and also serve as co-directors, while Harry Blake (The Tempest reimagined for everyone aged six and over) provides the score and musical direction.

Jumbo commented: “I am so thrilled to be bringing one of my favourite children’s books to life in the magical Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre. This show is a theatrical experience made for all to enjoy and we hope that adults will enjoy it just as much (maybe more shh!) as their kids will.”

Outgoing artistic director Tim Sheader and executive director James Pidgeon added: “Cush, Katy and Harry’s wonderful adaptation of Bear Snores On continues our commitment to creating exceptional, enriching and unexpected theatre for young people and their families; we could not be more delighted to be staging the piece at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre next spring. This project also marks a significant organisational moment for us, as it is the first time in our 91-year history that we will be producing a live theatre experience at the Open Air Theatre outside of our May to September summer season. We cannot wait for you to join us.”

Recommended for theatregoers aged four and above, Bear Snores On follows the adventures of a mouse who seeks refuge from a snowy storm inside a nearby cave, only to discover a big, furry inhabitant.

The creative team also includes Rebecca Brower (set and costume designer), Joshie Harriette (lighting designer), Lotte Hines (casting director), Maia Kirkman-Richards (puppet designer and director), Ebony Molina (movement director) and Luke Swaffield (sound designer). Casting will be announced in due course.

Bear Snores On will run from 23 March until 21 April 2024, with a press performance set for 27 March.

Sign up to our newsletter for more