Drew McOnie announced as artistic director of Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre has announced the appointment of Drew McOnie as its new artistic director and joint chief executive, joining executive director James Pidgeon.

McOnie, an award-winning director and choreographer, is set to assume the role in January 2024, succeeding Tim Sheader. He will be responsible for programming the 2025 season onwards.

McOnie has a notable background, having previously directed and choreographed productions such as On the Town, which received awards for Best Musical Revival. His choreography credits also include the theatre’s productions of Carousel and Jesus Christ Superstar, currently on tour in the US and UK. McOnie will continue in his role as artistic director of The McOnie Company.

In response to his appointment, McOnie said: “For me there is nowhere in London where the shared experience of live theatre is more electric than at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre. It captured my imagination and stole my heart from my very first visit. I believe it’s because of the audience’s direct connection with the performers, each knowing equally that anything could happen and together they will experience something that its relationship with nature may make totally different the following day. It’s a magical setting to experience magical stories together.

“Long before becoming a director and choreographer I was a dancer, and it was widely known within the performing community that Regent’s Park was THE place to work. This wasn’t just because of the exceptional standard of work being created but also because of the care and support for its artists. Under the inspiring leadership of Tim Sheader, I was able to become the artist I wanted to be, and I am committed to continuing that legacy of care and creativity for artists and audiences alike.

“I am so excited to be joining forces with the brilliant James Pidgeon and can’t wait to begin writing the next chapter of this special venue’s story.”