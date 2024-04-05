Bare musical with Jordan Luke Gage and Laurie Kynaston – in rehearsals

Take a peek inside the rehearsal room for Bare at The London Palladium.

Featuring an electric rock/pop score composed by Damon Intrabartolo with lyrics by Jon Hartmere, the musical unfolds at a Catholic boarding school, following a group of students grappling with self-discovery and the societal expectations placed upon them.

The cast is led by Jordan Luke Gage (Bonnie and Clyde, & Juliet) and Laurie Kynaston (Fool Me Once, Spring Awakening), while joining the duo are Cassidy Janson (& Juliet) as Claire and Frances Mayli McCann (Bonnie and Clyde, Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour) as Ivy.

Also appearing are Chrissie Bhima as Kyra, Adrian Hansel as Priest, Haroun Al Jeddal as Lucas, Claudia Kariuki as Sister Chantelle, Aoife Kenny as Tanya, Ed Larkin as Matt, Jack Ofrecio as Zack, Emily Ooi as Diane and Katie Ramshaw as Nadia.

Directed by Dean Johnson (Once), and with musical direction by Adam Hoskins (Diana in Concert), Bare has lighting and set design by Andrew Exeter. It runs this Sunday, 7 April – with final tickets available below.