Theatre News

Jordan Luke Gage and Laurie Kynaston to star in Bare musical at The London Palladium

The duo lead the musical at the West End venue

Alex Wood
London
barem3
Artwork for Bare, supplied by the production

Exclusive: Coming-of-age musical Bare will play in concert at The London Palladium this spring.

Featuring an electric rock/pop score composed by Damon Intrabartolo with lyrics by Jon Hartmere, the musical unfolds at a Catholic boarding school, following a group of students grappling with self-discovery and the societal expectations placed upon them.

The cast is led by Jordan Luke Gage (Bonnie and Clyde, & Juliet) and Laurie Kynaston (Fool Me Once, Spring Awakening), while the piece will play on Sunday, 7 April 2024, in an unmissable one-night concert.

Directed by Dean Johnson (Once), and with musical direction by Adam Hoskins (Diana in Concert), the show’s additional star cast will be announced at a later date.

Sign up for our newsletters for more