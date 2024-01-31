Jordan Luke Gage and Laurie Kynaston to star in Bare musical at The London Palladium

The duo lead the musical at the West End venue

Exclusive: Coming-of-age musical Bare will play in concert at The London Palladium this spring.

Featuring an electric rock/pop score composed by Damon Intrabartolo with lyrics by Jon Hartmere, the musical unfolds at a Catholic boarding school, following a group of students grappling with self-discovery and the societal expectations placed upon them.

The cast is led by Jordan Luke Gage (Bonnie and Clyde, & Juliet) and Laurie Kynaston (Fool Me Once, Spring Awakening), while the piece will play on Sunday, 7 April 2024, in an unmissable one-night concert.

Directed by Dean Johnson (Once), and with musical direction by Adam Hoskins (Diana in Concert), the show’s additional star cast will be announced at a later date.