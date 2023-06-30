Aspects of Love to close early in the West End

Aspects of Love will end its run in the West End early, it has been revealed.

Director Jonathan Kent’s reimagining of the 1989 musical began performances at the Lyric Theatre on 13 May, led by Laura Pitt-Pulford (Seven Brides for Seven Brothers) as Rose and Jamie Bogyo (Moulin Rouge! The Musical) as Alex, alongside Danielle De Niese (Man of La Mancha) as Giulietta, Anna Unwin (Cinderella) as Jenny and Michael Ball (who originated the role of Alex in Aspects of Love) as George.

The piece will now conclude its run on Saturday 19 August, instead of the originally scheduled 11 November 2023. Ticket holders will be contacted by their point of purchase.

Completing the company are Rosemary Ashe, Anthony Cable, Vinny Coyle, Chumisa Dornford-May, Soophia Foroughi, Dickon Gough, Ben Heathcote, Eu Jin Hwang, Daniel Jagusz-Holley, Linda Jarvis, Natasha O’Brien, Joanna O’Hare and Michael Matus. In addition, the role of Young Jenny will be shared by Indiana Ashworth, Millie Gubby, and Katie Mitton, and Dave Willetts, playing the role of George on Monday performances.