Almeida Theatre announces two new productions for 2023-24 season

Alison Oliver and Danny Sapani will be gracing the stage of the north London venue

The Almeida Theatre has revealed two new productions for its 2023-24 season.

Alison Oliver (Women, Beware the Devil) will star in Marina Carr’s modern Irish classic Portia Coughlan, directed by Carrie Cracknell (The Deep Blue Sea) this autumn, while Danny Sapani (Hymn, Killing Eve) will return to the venue to take on the titular of King Lear, directed by Yaël Farber (The Tragedy of Macbeth), early next year.

Artistic director Rupert Goold commented: “I first saw Danny Sapani at the Almeida in the extraordinary Big White Fog in 2007 – for me, it remains one of the defining performances in our theatre. Then in 2021, at the peak of the third Covid lockdown, he moved and inspired us in Lolita Chakrabarti’s live-streamed Hymn, alongside Adrian Lester. Next year, Danny returns to the Almeida as King Lear – one of our greatest stage actors in one of the greatest stage roles.

“Before then, we welcome back Alison Oliver to play the eponymous Portia Coughlan in Marina Carr’s breathtaking, haunting play. Alison is an incredible talent – this year alone she has received acclaim for Women, Beware the Devil here at the Almeida, Dancing at Lughnasa at the National Theatre and on TV in the BBC’s Best Interests.

“Helming these productions are two visionary directors – two years ago Yaël Farber gave us a spectacular Macbeth and Carrie Cracknell directs her first Almeida show since the epic Oil in 2016.”

Portia Coughlan, which follows a woman who is tormented by her dead twin and wreaks havoc on her family, will run from 10 October to 18 November 2023, with a press night set for 17 October.

King Lear will officially open on 15 February 2024, following previews from 8 February, and will play through to 30 March.

Additional casting and creative team information will be announced in due course.

Sign up to our newsletter for more