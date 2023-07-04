Almeida Theatre reveals full cast to join Jonny Lee Miller in A Mirror

The Almeida Theatre has now confirmed complete casting for its forthcoming production of Sam Holcroft’s new play A Mirror.

Examining ideas of censorship, authorship and free speech, the piece takes place during a wedding.

Holcroft’s previous work includes Fantastic Mr Fox, The Wardrobe and Rules for Living. Her piece is to be directed by Jeremy Herrin (Best of Enemies) with the creative team also featuring set and costume designer Max Jones, lighting designer Azusa Ono, sound designer and composer Nick Powell, fight director Jonathan Holby and casting director Jessica Ronane.

Joining previously announced cast members Jonny Lee Miller (Trainspotting, Elementary), Tanya Reynolds (Sex Education, Scenes with Girls) and Micheal Ward (Empire of Light, Top Boy) will be Sara Houghton (The Sugar Coated Bullets of the Bourgeoisie), Aaron Neil (Leopoldstadt), Geoffrey Streatfeild (Watch on the Rhine) and musician Miriam Wakeling (Dynasties).

A Mirror will run at the Almeida Theatre from 15 August until 23 September 2023, with a press night set for 23 August.

Sign up to our newsletter for more