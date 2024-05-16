Figaro: An Original Musical to be presented at The London Palladium

The new musical has been a hit across the Atlantic

The London Palladium will host the world premiere of Figaro: An Original Musical with two special concert performances on 3 and 4 February 2025.

Conceived and with a book by Ashley Jana and Will Nunziata, the musical features music and lyrics by Ashley Jana and direction by Will Nunziata. Tickets are available today, with priority sale starting at 10am and general sale at 12pm.

The show is set in mid-1800s Italy and follows Sienna, a young woman yearning to escape her life on her father’s farm to pursue her dream of singing. Her life changes when she meets Figaro, a travelling performer who promises to make her dreams come true, but not without a price.

Nunziata said today: “Ashley’s unique storytelling ability combined with her thrilling melodies and lyrics left me floored. I cannot wait for the world to hear and see this musical for the first time on the West End at the world-famous London Palladium.”

Jana added: “The day Will Nunziata came into my life, my dream of writing a musical began to come true. I am so excited for the world to hear and see our show in London on the West End.”

Star casting for the concert will be revealed in due course.