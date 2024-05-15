The Artist stage adaptation world premiere – first look photos

The award-winning movie makes its way into the stage

Photos have been released for the world premiere stage adaptation of Michel Hazanavicius’ multi–Academy Award-winning film The Artist.

The piece, which follows a silent movie star who falls in love just as the Talkies come to town, will play a strictly limited run until Saturday 25 May at Theatre Royal Plymouth.

Robbie Fairchild (An American in Paris) returns to the UK stage to play silent movie icon George Valentin, with West End favourite Gary Wilmot (The Wizard of Oz, Wicked, The Prince of Egypt) as Al Zimmer, and Briana Craig (42nd Street tour) as Peppy Miller.

Joining them are Nicole Alphonce (swing/dance captain), Alexander Bean (Clifton), Will Bozier (ensemble), Matthew Caputo (ensemble), Tiffany Graves (Gertie Gams), Tim Hodges (swing), Lukas Hunt (swing/dance captain), Lily Laight (ensemble), Deja Linton (ensemble), Tyler Lotzof (ensemble), Louis Mackrodt (ensemble), Shayna McPherson (swing), Ebony Molina (Doris Valentin), Rachel Muldoon (Constance), Mark Samaras (ensemble), Thomas Walton (Uggie) and Daisy West (ensemble).

The new show is co-adapted for the stage by Lindsey Ferrentino and Drew McOnie and directed and choreographed by McOnie. The creative team includes set and costume designs by award winner Christopher Oram (Wolf Hall, Red, Disney’s Frozen), music by award winner Simon Hale (Girl From The North Country, Get Up Stand Up!), lighting by Zoe Spurr (Good, Fantastically Great Women Who Changed The World), sound by award winner Simon Baker (Matilda The Musical, A Christmas Carol), video by Ash J Woodward (The 47th, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), puppetry by Maia Kirkman-Richards (The Sorcerer’s Apprentice) and casting by Will Burton. The associate director/choreographer is Molina and the musical director is Isaac McCullough.

