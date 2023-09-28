The Artist stage adaptation announces lead casting

Casting has been revealed for the world premiere stage adaptation of Michel Hazanavicius’ multi–Academy Award-winning film The Artist.

The piece, which follows a silent movie star who falls in love just as the Talkies come to town, will play a strictly limited run from Saturday 11 May until Saturday 25 May 2024 at Theatre Royal Plymouth. Further plans for the production are to be revealed.

Multi award-winning international dancer and actor Robbie Fairchild (An American in Paris) returns to the UK stage to play silent movie icon George Valentin, with West End favourite Gary Wilmot (The Wizard of Oz, Wicked, The Prince of Egypt) as Al Zimmer, and Briana Craig (42nd Street tour) as Peppy Miller.

The new show is co-adapted for the stage by Lindsey Ferrentino and Drew McOnie and directed and choreographed by McOnie. The creative team includes set and costume designs by award winner Christopher Oram (Wolf Hall, Red, Disney’s Frozen), music by award winner Simon Hale (Girl From The North Country, Get Up Stand Up!), lighting by Zoe Spurr (Good, Fantastically Great Women Who Changed The World), sound by award winner Simon Baker (Matilda The Musical, A Christmas Carol), video by Ash J Woodward (The 47th, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), puppetry by Maia Kirkman-Richards (The Sorcerer’s Apprentice) and casting by Will Burton. The associate director/choreographer is Ebony Molina and the musical director is Chris Poon.

McOnie said: “It is such an honour to be collaborating with these exceptional artists on this brand new production. The commitment and talent that pours from them is palpable and I’m so excited for audiences to fall head over heels in love with each of them for their bravery, honesty and heart.”

Fairchild added: “There are few moments in the life of a performer when you are given the opportunity to play a character that you instantly feel so connected to… that in the process of diving into them, you begin to understand yourself and your own life experiences more. The Artist is one of those moments for me, and my gratitude is very, very abundant.”

Tickets are on sale now.