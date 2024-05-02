Exclusive: Go behind the scenes of The Artist world premiere stage adaptation

The Oscar-winning film is being brought to the stage later this month

Exclusive: We recently paid a visit to the rehearsals for the upcoming world premiere stage adaptation of Michel Hazanavicius’ multi-Academy Award-winning film The Artist.

The production is set to play a strictly limited run from 11 to 25 May 2024 at Theatre Royal Plymouth, with future plans still to be revealed.

We sat down with co-adaptor, director and choreographer Drew McOnie, alongside cast members Robbie Fairchild (who will portray George Valentin on stage), Briana Craig (Peppy Miller) and Gary Wilmot (Al Zimmer) to chat about the content and the prospects for the theatrical venture.

Watch our video below:

The Artist follows a silent movie star who falls in love just as the Talkies come to town.

The cast for Plymouth also features Nicole Alphonce (swing/dance captain), Alexander Bean (Clifton), Will Bozier (ensemble), Matthew Caputo (ensemble), Tiffany Graves (Gertie Gams), Tim Hodges (swing), Lukas Hunt (swing/dance captain), Lily Laight (ensemble), Deja Linton (ensemble), Tyler Lotzof (ensemble), Louis Mackrodt (ensemble), Shayna McPherson (swing), Ebony Molina (Doris Valentin), Rachel Muldoon (Constance), Mark Samaras (ensemble), Thomas Walton (Uggie) and Daisy West (ensemble).

The piece is co-adapted for the stage by Lindsey Ferrentino (alongside McOnie). The creative team also includes set and costume designer Christopher Oram, composer Simon Hale, lighting designer Zoe Spurr, sound designer Simon Baker, video designer Ash J Woodward, puppetry designer Maia Kirkman-Richards and casting director Will Burton. The associate director/choreographer is Molina and the musical director is Isaac McCullough.