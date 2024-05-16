Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Giovanna Fletcher and more to take part in special Kathy and Stella West End events and workshops

A series of special events and workshops will accompany the West End opening of Kathy and Stella Solve A Murder! at the Ambassadors Theatre.

Running from May to September, the initiative aims to celebrate and demystify the creative process behind new musicals.

These guests will participate in post-show discussions and workshops designed to offer unique insights into the making of the musical.

Highlights include a conversation between Phoebe Waller-Bridge and producer Francesca Moody, exploring the journey from the Edinburgh Fringe to the West End (20 June). Bestselling crime writer Anthony Horowitz will join Kathy and Stella writers Jon Brittain and Matthew Floyd Jones to discuss the intricacies of plotting the perfect crime (26 June). Meanwhile, Sara Pascoe (10 June), Nick Mohammed (3 July), Rosie Jones (18 June), and Giovanna Fletcher (27 June) will host separate post-show Q&As, delving into the writing, directing, and performance aspects of the show.

In a celebration of the burgeoning new musical scene in the West End, writers from Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, and Kathy and Stella Solve A Murder! will gather to discuss their creative journeys. Additionally, Jon Brittain and Matthew Floyd Jones will lead workshops on writing and developing new musicals.

Producer Francesca Moody said today: “Kathy and Stella Solve A Murder! has been made over the last four years in what some might consider an unconventional fashion. From the Edinburgh Fringe to the West End, an incredible team of creatives and actors have worked tirelessly to bring this show to life. We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to demystify and share the process through a series of post-show discussions hosted by our favourite comedians, writers, and podcasters.”

The production features a cast including Bronté Barbé as Kathy and Rebekah Hinds as Stella. Tickets and further information about the workshops and post-show events can be found on the ATG Tickets website. For those who may find the cost a barrier, there is assistance available through email contact with the theatre’s learning program.