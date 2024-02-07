Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder! announces West End premiere and initial casting

Exclusive: Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder! has announced a West End premiere, beginning performances this May.

The murder-mystery musical comedy is penned by Matthew Floyd Jones and Jon Brittain and co-directed by Brittain and Fabian Aloise (who also serves as choreographer for the production). The piece follows two true crime podcasters who find themselves in the midst of an actual whodunnit, when their favourite author is killed.

In a WhatsOnStage review from the Edinburgh Fringe, lead critic Sarah Crompton stated that “its celebration of supportive female friendship and an overriding sense of inclusive mischief make it very appealing.”

Check out the brand-new trailer below:

Bronte Barbé (Newsies) and Rebekah Hinds (Oklahoma!) are set to reprise their respective roles as Kathy and Stella, alongside Imelda Warren-Green (Doctor Who: Time Fracture) who will once again play Erica. Additional casting will be revealed shortly.

The creative team also includes set and costume designer Cecilia Carey, co-sound designers Tingying Dong and Dan Samson, lighting designer Peter Small, musical supervisor and orchestrator Charlie Ingles, associate director Charlie Martin, dramaturg Gillian Greer, casting director Annelie Powell and casting assistant Alice Walters.

Produced by Francesca Moody Productions, Kater Gordon, Wessex Grove and Fiery Angel, Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder! runs at the Ambassadors Theatre in the West End from 25 May to 14 September 2024, with a press night set for 5 June.

