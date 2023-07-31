42nd Street on tour – new trailer released

The classic musical continues to showcase those dancing feet across the country

Exclusive: Take a look at the brand-new trailer for the current touring production of 42nd Street!

The show is on stage in Bristol this week, with further stops scheduled for Plymouth, Cardiff, Glasgow, Milton Keynes, Liverpool, Dartford, Woking, Southampton, Newcastle, Manchester, Belfast, Wimbledon, Edinburgh and Birmingham, with more venues to be announced.

The cast is led by Samantha Womack (as Dorothy Brock), Michael Praed (as Julian Marsh). Faye Tozer (as Maggie Jones), Les Dennis (as Bert Barry), Nicole-Lily Baisden (as Peggy Sawyer). Sam Lips (as Billy Lawlor) and Oliver Farnworth (as Pat Denning).

The company is completed by Erica-Jayne Alden, George Beet, Charlie Bishop, Kevin Brewis, Olly Christopher, Briana Craig, Jordan Crouch, Rhianna Dorris, Ashleigh Graham, Alyn Hawke, Aimee Hodnett, Connor Hughes, Deja Linton, Sarah-Marie Maxwell, Greta McKinnon, Ben Middleton, Benjamin Mundy, Anthony Ofoegbu and Jessica Wright.

42nd Street is directed by Jonathan Church, with choreography by Bill Deamer, design by Rob Jones, lighting by Ben Cracknell, sound by Ian Dickinson and Gareth Tucker, video design by Jon Driscoll, musical supervision by Jennifer Whyte and orchestrations by Larry Blank.

The musical tells the story of Peggy Sawyer, a young girl from a small town who arrives in New York City with dreams of becoming a star. It features such classic songs as “We’re In The Money”, “Lullaby of Broadway”, “Shuffle Off To Buffalo” and “I Only Have Eyes For You”.

