Whatever Happens Next – cast for Matthew Harvey’s debut musical theatre album revealed

Musical theatre performer and composer Matthew Harvey has announced the cast for his debut album, Whatever Happens Next.

Featuring eight different tracks from five new musicals, the album will feature the vocal talents of a plethora of stage stars including Eloise Davies (The SpongeBob Musical), Hadley Fraser (Les Misérables), Ahmed Hamad (The Color Purple), Tyrone Huntley (Jesus Christ Superstar), Irvine Iqbal (Rumi), Alexia Khadime (Wicked), Emma Kingston (The Band’s Visit), Nicholas McLean (Kinky Boots), Sharon Rose (Sylvia), Katie Shearman (The Sound of Music) and Courtney Stapleton (Beauty and The Beast).

“Having the opportunity to record Whatever Happens Next has been life-changing for me,” said Harvey. “It’s never been more difficult to get your work out there and without the generous support of Help Musicians and the MGC Futures Bursary, I could never have made this happen. With this album out in the world I’m hoping I can get my music in front of the right people and, one day, see these songs come to life on a stage.”

“I chose this selection of songs because I want Whatever Happens Next to represent me as composer, so that anyone who listens to it feels like they’ve got to know me and the type of musicals I want to write; there’s a real range of styles sung by some truly incredible voices on there. I hope there’s something for everyone.”

The track listing includes: “The Road” from Now or Never, “As Far As We Get” from Now or Never, “Myles’ Song” from Now or Never, “Only You” from Kindred, “Twist My Words” from Unplugged, “One Two Three” from Reveries, “Only a Moment” from Starcrossed, and “Whatever Happens Next” from Now or Never.

The album’s production team includes musical supervisor Freddie Tapner and producer Matthew Whittington, with Harvey on acoustic guitar, Dejeanté Hinks on electric guitar, Meelie Traill on bass, Yshani Perinpanayagam on piano and Jessie Linden on drums.

Whatever Happens Next will be available for streaming from 30 September, with first track “The Road” available from today.

